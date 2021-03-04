Irish Water Conducting Essential Works In Suncroft Today.

Irish Water are conducting essential works in Suncroft today, as part the utility company's National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Water supply may be disrupted to Hawthorn Wood, Árd Brid, Newtown Grove, Askinraw Drive, Suncroft Road, School Lane, Ashfield, Ceilis Way, Church View Estate, Askinraw lane and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Work is scheduled to begin at 11am, and expected to be finished by 3pm.

Irish Water advise waiting 2-3 hours after estimated restoration time, for supply to fully return to affected properties.