Co. Kildare's 14 day Covid-19 incidence rate remains above the national figure.

The rate in the county is 225.6 cases per 100,000 people to Tuesday.

502 people in Co. Kildare were diagnosed with the virus in that period.

The national incidence rate has decreased to its lowest level since Christmas Eve, at 199.4 cases, per 100,000 people.

9,497 people across Ireland were diagnosed with Covid 19 in those two weeks.

Image: Pixabay