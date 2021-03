As of 8pm last night, Wednesday, 13 people were being treated for Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital.

5 patients were being treated there for suspected cases of the virus.

At the time figures were released, no patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 were being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

Yesterday evening, 37 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Co. Kildare.

