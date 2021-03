Kildare Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information relating to the disappearance of Donatas Vandalauskas.

The 35 year old was last seen in St Patrick's Wood in Edenderry on Wednesday, February 17th.

Mr. Vandalauskas is described as 5ft 8 in height.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with jeans.

Anyone with information that could assist in finding Donatas has been asked to contact any Garda Station.

Image: Rolling News