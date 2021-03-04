Listen: Number Of Patients In Irish Hospital ICUs Lowest Since January 9th; 4 People Bring Treated In Naas General ICU.

The Eleven To Two Show

The number of people in ICU with Covid-19 has fallen to 110 - it's lowest point since January 9th.

As of 9.30am, 4 people are being treated in Naas General Hospital's intensive care unit.

The national 14 day, Covid-19 incidence rate, has fallen below 200 for the first time since Christmas.

There were 489 people in hospital with the virus last night.

GP advisor to the HSE, Dr. Ray Walley, says the decrease no reason to take a break from restrictions, particularly with the UK variant in play:

