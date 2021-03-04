The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Whistleblower Comes Forward With Claims Of Sexual Abuse At Curragh Camp.

: 04/03/2021 - 11:16
Author: Ciara Noble
A Dublin man in his 60s has spoke out about his alleged sexual abuse while working in the Defence Forces.

The whistleblower joined Clem Ryan, on 'Kildare Today' this morning to discuss his story.

He joined the army in the mid-70s & moved up the ranks to Sergeant by the 1980s.

The 64 year old discussed his alleged sexual assault by a higher ranked Officer:

"Michael" a pseudonym is asking the Justice Minister to apologise for the system's failure to protect personnel & is calling for some form of redress.

Listen to the full interview below:

