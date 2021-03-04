The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

109 People On Trolleys In Irish Hospitals; 11 In Naas General.

: 04/03/2021 - 11:27
Author: Ciara Noble
hospital_bed_6_shutterstock.jpg

The Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation are reporting 109 patients are waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals, as of 8am this morning.

11 people are on trolleys in Naas General.

University of Hospital in Limerick is the worst hit nationally, with 17 people awaiting a bed.

 

Image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!