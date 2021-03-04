The Eleven To Two Show

5,780 Covid-19 Vaccines Administered On Monday In Rep. Ireland.

: 04/03/2021 - 11:56
Author: Ciara Noble
5,780 Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Monday, March 1st.

In total more than 446,000 vaccinations have taken place since December, with just under 143,000 being second doses.

82% of the vaccines administered are Pfizer Bio-N-Tech shot, while 15% are Astrazeneca.

