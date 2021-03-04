The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Number Of Rep. Ireland Population Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Higher Than EU Average.

: 04/03/2021 - 13:43
Author: Ciara Noble
vaccine_covid_19_two_vials_1_syringe_pexels.jpg

According to the Deptartment of Helath data, the number of people in the Republic of Ireland, vaccinated against Covid-19, is higher than the EU average.

Currently, 3% of the Irish population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

6% of the population has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, which equates to 8.8 doses per 100 of the population.

The make-up of the vaccines for the second quarter of the year, are projected to be:

Pfizer - 54%

Moderna - 10%

AstraZeneca - 21%

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) - 15% - this vaccine is awaiting approval from the European Medicines Agency

Vaccine deliveries for the month of March are still being finalised with manufacturers.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!