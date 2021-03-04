Number Of Rep. Ireland Population Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Higher Than EU Average.

According to the Deptartment of Helath data, the number of people in the Republic of Ireland, vaccinated against Covid-19, is higher than the EU average.

Currently, 3% of the Irish population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

6% of the population has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, which equates to 8.8 doses per 100 of the population.

The make-up of the vaccines for the second quarter of the year, are projected to be:

Pfizer - 54%

Moderna - 10%

AstraZeneca - 21%

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) - 15% - this vaccine is awaiting approval from the European Medicines Agency

Vaccine deliveries for the month of March are still being finalised with manufacturers.