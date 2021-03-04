MHC Reports Deems Lakeview Unit, Naas General As Unsuitable For Care Of People With Mental Illness.

A Mental Health Commission Report has identified Lakeview Unit, at Naas General Hospital, unsuitable for the care and treatment of people with a mental illness.

The Unit serves the communities of Co. Kildare and West Wicklow, with a population exceeding 240,000.

The Commission found the 29-bed capacity of the centre does not reflect the needs of the population.

Due to under provision of beds, the centre had a service level agreement with the Department of Psychiatry, Portlaoise.

The report found the centre to be rated high risk non-compliant on one regulation relating to the premises and five moderate non-compliances related to transfer of residents; maintenance of records; both rules and codes governing the use of ECT; and admission, transfer and discharge of patients.