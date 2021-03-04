K Drive

RTÉ Will Broadcast Meghan & Harry Oprah Interview.

RTÉ will broadcast Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, on Monday night.

The broadcaster has secured the rights for the CBS show, with Oprah Winfrey.

It will air in the US on Sunday, and on RTÉ 2 on Monday, March 8th, at 9.30pm.

 

