Man Arrested In Connection With 2019 Dublin Shooting.

: 04/03/2021 - 16:22
Author: Ciara Noble
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Dublin in 2019.

The man in his 40s was arrested in Swords today in connection with the incident on Blakestown Way in Blanchardstown in June 2019.

He is being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station where he can be held for up to three days.

It's the fourth arrest as part of the ongoing investigation.

A woman and two men were arrested in December of last year.

All three have since been released with a file due to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
 

