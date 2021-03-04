K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Tánaiste Admits Issue With Vaccine Roll-Out, Following Govt TDs' Unhappiness.

: 04/03/2021 - 16:25
Author: Ciara Noble
leo_varadkar_08_06_17.jpg

The Tánaiste has admitted there have been issues with the vaccine roll-out plan, amid criticism of the HSE by government TDs.

Leo Varadkar has blamed an under-delivery from AstraZeneca for missing last week's target of 100,000 vaccinations.

Last night's parliamentary party meetings of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil saw some TDs vent on issues around the vaccine roll-out.

Former Minister Regina Doherty and TD Fergus O'Dowd raised concerns at Fine Gael's meeting with sources saying some TDs were unhappy that some GPs in their constituencies had yet to get vaccine doses.

At the Fianna Fáil meeting former Minister Dara Calleary criticised the roll-out of the vaccine by the HSE and the pace being set.

Some government TDs are also unhappy at the HSE missing vaccine targets that TDs will take the political fallout for.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!