Tánaiste Admits Issue With Vaccine Roll-Out, Following Govt TDs' Unhappiness.

The Tánaiste has admitted there have been issues with the vaccine roll-out plan, amid criticism of the HSE by government TDs.

Leo Varadkar has blamed an under-delivery from AstraZeneca for missing last week's target of 100,000 vaccinations.

Last night's parliamentary party meetings of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil saw some TDs vent on issues around the vaccine roll-out.

Former Minister Regina Doherty and TD Fergus O'Dowd raised concerns at Fine Gael's meeting with sources saying some TDs were unhappy that some GPs in their constituencies had yet to get vaccine doses.

At the Fianna Fáil meeting former Minister Dara Calleary criticised the roll-out of the vaccine by the HSE and the pace being set.

Some government TDs are also unhappy at the HSE missing vaccine targets that TDs will take the political fallout for.