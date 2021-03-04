K Drive

Naas Gardaí Seize 8 Vehicles On Saturday.

: 04/03/2021 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Noble
garda_garda_station_lamp_standard_3_via_rollingnews.jpg

Kildare gardaí seized 8 vehicles on Saturday.

Naas Roads Policing Unit seized the vehicles for a number of offences, including no insurance or tax, and being an unaccompanied learner driver.

Fixed charge penalty notices were issued to all 8 vehicle owners/drivers.

