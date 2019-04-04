Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

EPA Grants Licencing Allowing Progression Of Kerdiffstown Landfill Remediation.

: 04/04/2019 - 12:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kerdiffstown_landfill.jpg

The Environmental Protection Agency has granted a temporary licence which will allow Kildare County Council to progress remediation of Kerdiffstown Landfill.

3 millions tonnes of rubbish was illegally dumped on the 30 acre site.

KCC is managing the land's restoration, a process which is forecast to take years.

Granting of the licence will allow completion of detailed design for the scheme and enables the Council to procure a main works contractor

The council already has permission for the works and compulsory purchase orders from An Bord Pleanala.

KCC has appointed RPS Group as consultants to work on the detailed design and assist in the management of the main contract works.

5 separate sets of advance works are already underway on the site, including archaeoligical and ground investigations, surface water arrangement up-grades, road realignment and fencing.

The procurement process for a contractor for the main remediation works has begun.

KCC hopes a contractor will be in place before the end of 2019.

 

 

File image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!