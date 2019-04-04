EPA Grants Licencing Allowing Progression Of Kerdiffstown Landfill Remediation.

The Environmental Protection Agency has granted a temporary licence which will allow Kildare County Council to progress remediation of Kerdiffstown Landfill.

3 millions tonnes of rubbish was illegally dumped on the 30 acre site.

KCC is managing the land's restoration, a process which is forecast to take years.

Granting of the licence will allow completion of detailed design for the scheme and enables the Council to procure a main works contractor

The council already has permission for the works and compulsory purchase orders from An Bord Pleanala.

KCC has appointed RPS Group as consultants to work on the detailed design and assist in the management of the main contract works.

5 separate sets of advance works are already underway on the site, including archaeoligical and ground investigations, surface water arrangement up-grades, road realignment and fencing.

The procurement process for a contractor for the main remediation works has begun.

KCC hopes a contractor will be in place before the end of 2019.

