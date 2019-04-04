Kildare Gardai Issue Phone Scam Warning,

Kildare Gardai are issuing a warning about a phone scam.

A caller claiming to represent the Revenue Commissioners has called a member of the force today.

The caller, using 051347593, said the Garda was due a tax rebate of over €800, following an audit.

The caller then requested credit card details in order to process the refund, and attempted to prompt the garda to give those details.

Gardai are advising people not to give out any sensitive information to unverified callers.

The Revenue Commissioners does not process rebates by credit card.