Senior Investigator Testifies At Patrick Quirke Murder Trial.

: 04/04/2019 - 13:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_1.jpg

A senior investigator in Bobby Ryan's murder case says he asked a former Deputy State Pathologist to come to the farm where his body was found.

He was giving evidence in the trial of Patrick Quirke - a 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary who's accused of murdering Mr. Ryan.

It is the prosecution's case that he killed the local DJ in an attempt to rekindle an affair with Mr. Ryan's girlfriend Mary Lowry.

Mr. Quirke was the one who found his remains in an underground run-off tank on Ms. Lowry's farm at Fawnagown in April 2013.

The court has heard Dr. Khalid Jaber didn't attend the scene before carrying out a post mortem the day after the body was found.

 

File image: RollingNews

 

