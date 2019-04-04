Kildare Focus

Air Accident Investigations Unit Issues Report On Aer Lingus Dublin To LA Flight.

: 04/04/2019 - 13:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
plane_cockpit.jpeg

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to LA had to make an emergency landing, after the aircraft received an engine fire warning on take off, on December 28th, 2017.

A final report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit says when the engine was shut down the warning stopped, and an emergency was declared. 

After a review of the situation, the crew decided to land at Shannon as it has a longer runway. 

After landing safely, the plane was inspected and no damage was found, the fire warning was subsequently found to have been caused by hot, high pressure air escaping into the engine. 

 

Stock image.

