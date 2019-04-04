Kildare Focus

Listen Back: Thursday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Director General of the CIF, Tom Parlon, Fine Gael Naas Cllr., Fintan Brett, Kilmeague resident, Frank Maher, and General Secretary of PDFORRA, Ger Guinan.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by artist, Mohammed Saba'aneh and Chair of the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, Fatin Al Tamini, Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, Barry Kenny of Irish Rail, SIPTU Health Organiser, Paul Bell, and Bernie Everard of Galway Cycle.

