Listen: Terminally Ill Mother Settles High Court Action For €2.5 Million.

: 04/04/2019 - 15:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A mother of two, who has terminal cervical cancer, has settled her High Court action for the alleged misreading of a smear test for €2.5 million.

The settlement has been reached with a Texas lab called Clinical Pathology Laboratories.

It admitted a breach of duty in relation to the reading of the smear which was taken in 2010 under the CervicalCheck programme.

The court heard the woman has a life expectancy of 12 to 22 months.

Her solicitor Cian O'Carroll says it's been a distressing time for the woman and her family.

16cervical.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

