Listen: Lack Of Education Contributes To No. Of Diet-Related Deaths.

: 04/04/2019 - 15:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Irish Heart Foundation says a lack of education on the benefits of eating healthily is contributing to the number of diet related deaths each year.

It follows the publication of a global report that shows poor diet claims more lives than smoking.

Alison Nulty reports:

