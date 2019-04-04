The Night Shift

HSE Says Money Has Not Been Provided, To Date, For Several Posts At St. Brigid's Hospice.

: 04/04/2019 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The HSE has confirmed in a statement to an Athy councillor that "national budgetary constraints" mean money has not been forthcoming this year for a range of posts at St Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh.

The executive has told Sinn Fein Cllr., Thomas Redmond, that "Funding for Occupational Therapy, Speech and Language Therapy, Social Work, Chaplains and Physiotherapy was included in the 2019 estimates application. "

Some posts were introduced in late 2018 on a temporary basis pending the allocation of funding.

However, "money has not been provided in 2019 to date."

The HSE adds that it "is hoped that funding for development posts will be considered towards the end of 2019 or in early 2020"

In the interim, services will be provided via Primary Care.

 

