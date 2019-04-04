Irish Water: Pesticides Detected In Barrow Public Water Supply.

Irish Water detected pesticides in the Barrow Public Water Supply in Kildare last year.

It says the levels detected were low, and did not constitute an "exceedance".

The utility company is urging users of pesticides to continue to be mindful of best practice when spraying their lands to protect drinking water quality.

The last pesticide exceedance in Co Kildare was in the Barrow Supply which was recorded in September 2017

Two supplies in Co Kildare have seen the herbicide MCPA detected over the past two years, albeit mostly at very low levels.

Commenting, Andrew Boylan, Irish Water’s Regional Drinking Water Compliance Specialist said: “Irish Water is continuing its extensive investment programme to improve water and wastewater services in Ireland. Providing safe, clean drinking water for all is our first priority. In Ireland, the majority (82 per cent) of drinking water supplies come from surface water sources (water from rivers, lakes and streams). Such supplies are vulnerable to contamination from land and animal run-off.”