58th Infantry Group To Return To Ireland On Sunday.

: 04/04/2019 - 17:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The 130 Irish soldiers, some of whom are from Kildare,  who were due to arrive home from Syria today will now be back on Sunday. 

Clearance has been secured for the 58th Infantry Group to return this weekend.

Flights leaving Syria are organised on a case by case basis and issues with the conflict there prevented the Irish contingent from flying. 

Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe is examining if there's an easier way for troops to return home from duty - with this being the second time their return to Ireland was delayed.

