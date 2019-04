Revenue officers have seized 2.9 million smuggled cigarettes during a search, under warrant, of a premises in Co. Kildare.

The cigarettes, branded ‘NZ’, originated in Belarus and have a retail value of over €1.6 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €1.3 million.

The seizure was made during an operation conducted as part of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.

A man in his sixties was questioned and investigations are ongoing.