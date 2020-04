Alan Kelly is the new Labour Party leader.

The Tipperary TD was formally announced the winner of the leadership contest late last night.

Brendan Howlin quit the role after the party's poor showing in February's general election.

Deputy Kelly's chief rival Dublin deputy Aodhan O Riordan conceded defeat via Twitter.

In a video posted on the social media platform he said the party had a lot of work to do.

File image: Alan Kelly/RollingNews