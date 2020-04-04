The Saturday Show

1st Covid 19 Case Detected On The Falklands Islands.

: 04/04/2020 - 09:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The first coronavirus case has been confirmed in the Falkland Islands.

The government for the British overseas territory says a patient is in a stable condition and isn't on a ventilator.

They tested positive on Tuesday and have been cared for in isolation.

 

