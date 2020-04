France's coronavirus death toll has risen by more than 1,000 to 6,500.

The head of the country's national health agency said the steep rise in fatalities was due to deaths in care homes for the elderly.

There are more than 1 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 54-thousand deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

However, there is a glimmer of hope in Italy, which has seen nearly 14,000 deaths, after a flattening of the number of new infections.

