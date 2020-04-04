The Saturday Show

3 Men Arrested In The North, Following Theft Of ATMs In Louth.

: 04/04/2020 - 09:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Three men have been arrested by police in the North after two ATMs were stolen from banks in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The cash machines were taken from Ulster Bank and AIB branches in the main street area in the early hours of this morning.

The raiders also set two cars on fire outside Dundalk Garda Station to try and stop Gardai responding to the robbery.

They were later intercepted by Gardai but made their getaway across the border following a chase.

The PSNI have now arrested three men and the two ATMs have been recovered.

