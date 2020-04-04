The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Starmer Elected Leader Of The UK Labour Party.

: 04/04/2020 - 11:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
keir_starmer_house_of_commons_official_portrait.jpg

Keir Starmer has been named as the new leader of the British Labour party.

The shadow Brexit secretary replaces Jeremy Corbyn.

The contest started after Mr Corbyn led the party to the their worst UK election defeat since 1935 in December.

 

Image: Keir Starmer/House of Commons.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!