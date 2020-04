A clothes shop in Belfast was hit by an apparent ram raid in the early hours of this morning.

The PSNI says a Vauxhall Corsa was backed into the front door of the shop on Bedford Street around 1am.

A number of thieves removed clothes and made off in the car but dropped some of the stolen goods as they fled.

Detectives say video of the theft has appeared online and they want to hear from anyone with more footage.