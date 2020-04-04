Saturday Favourites

Gardai Have Mounted A Covid 19 Checkpoint Outside The GPO.

: 04/04/2020 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_02.jpg

Gardaí mounted a coronavirus checkpoint in front of the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street earlier today.

Detectives and uniformed Gardaí also stopped drivers and pedestrians in a number of locations in the city centre.

Gardaí say there's a "high degree of compliance" with government guidelines for travel during the outbreak.

A spokesman says no incidents of note were recorded during today's high-visibility operation.
 

 

03/04/2020 Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus), Ireland. Day 7 Lockdown. Pictured a Garda check point at the GPO / Spire junction on O’Connell Street in Dublin this afternoon. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

