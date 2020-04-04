Listen: Nursing Home Staff To Be Screened For Covid 19, Daily.

Nursing homes are to receive added financial assistance and staff are to be screened daily for Covid-19.

They're just some of the new measures announced by government aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

40 clusters have so far been identified in nursing homes across the country.

The movements of staff across the different facilities will also be limited.

Health Minister, Simon Harris, says the new measures will help save lives:

04/04/2020 . Minister for Health Simon Harris, T.D. at a briefing this afternoon has today announced further measures to support nursing homes residents in the context of the overarching response to COVID-19. Photo:Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie