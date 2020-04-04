Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Nursing Home Staff To Be Screened For Covid 19, Daily.

: 04/04/2020 - 15:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
harris_briefing_8l5a5959.jpg

Nursing homes are to receive added financial assistance and staff are to be screened daily for Covid-19.

They're just some of the new measures announced by government aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

40 clusters have so far been identified in nursing homes across the country.

The movements of staff across the different facilities will also be limited.

Health Minister, Simon Harris, says the new measures will help save lives:

newstalk1450653.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

04/04/2020 . Minister for Health Simon Harris, T.D. at a briefing this afternoon has today announced further measures to support nursing homes residents in the context of the overarching response to COVID-19. Photo:Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!