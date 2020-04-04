Listen: Dundalk Joint Policing Cttee. Chair Appeals For Information On ATM Thefts.

The chairman of Dundalk's Joint Policing Committee's appealing for anyone with information on this morning's ATM thefts to come forward.

Two machines were taken from Ulster Bank and AIB's branches on Clanbrassil Street, and resulted in a cross border chase involving Gardai and the PSNI.

Three men, aged 24, 29 and 57 are in custody in the North in connection with the incident, while two ATM's have also been recovered there.

Dundalk Councillor Sean Kelly's urging people with information to come forward: