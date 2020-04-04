Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Dundalk Joint Policing Cttee. Chair Appeals For Information On ATM Thefts.

: 04/04/2020 - 16:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_louth.jpg

The chairman of Dundalk's Joint Policing Committee's appealing for anyone with information on this morning's ATM thefts to come forward.

Two machines were taken from Ulster Bank and AIB's branches on Clanbrassil Street, and resulted in a cross border chase involving Gardai and the PSNI.

Three men, aged 24, 29 and 57 are in custody in the North in connection with the incident, while two ATM's have also been recovered there.

Dundalk Councillor Sean Kelly's urging people with information to come forward:

newstalk1521857.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!