17 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 In Ireland; 4,604 People Have Been Diagnosed With The Virus.

17 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

It brings to 137 the number of people killed by coronavirus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre, of these latest deaths:

15 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south, 1 in the west of the country

The patients included 4 females and 13 males

13 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

Median age of today’s reported deaths is 77

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

There are 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm today, of whom 136 are in Co. Kildare.

There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 2nd April 2020 (4,014 cases), shows:

48% are male and 52% are female, with 206 clusters involving 838 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,118 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 158 cases have been admitted to ICU

1,084 cases (27%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,251 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 304 cases (8%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 14%

