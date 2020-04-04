Saturday Favourites

17 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 In Ireland; 4,604 People Have Been Diagnosed With The Virus.

: 04/04/2020 - 17:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_health.png

17 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

It brings to 137 the number of people killed by coronavirus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre, of these latest deaths:

  • 15 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south, 1 in the west of the country
  • The patients included 4 females and 13 males
  • 13 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
  • Median age of today’s reported deaths is 77

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

There are 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm today, of whom 136 are in Co. Kildare.

There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 2nd April 2020 (4,014 cases), shows:

  • 48% are male and 52% are female, with 206 clusters involving 838 cases
  • Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 1,118 cases (28%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 158 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 1,084 cases (27%) are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,251 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 304 cases (8%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 14%

Additional information is available here

