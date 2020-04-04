17 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 In Ireland; 4,604 People Have Been Diagnosed With The Virus.

17 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.
It brings to 137 the number of people killed by coronavirus.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre, of these latest deaths:
- 15 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south, 1 in the west of the country
- The patients included 4 females and 13 males
- 13 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
- Median age of today’s reported deaths is 77
The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.
There are 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm today, of whom 136 are in Co. Kildare.
There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 2nd April 2020 (4,014 cases), shows:
- 48% are male and 52% are female, with 206 clusters involving 838 cases
- Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 1,118 cases (28%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 158 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 1,084 cases (27%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,251 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 304 cases (8%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 14%
