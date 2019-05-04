Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

An Bord Pleanala Reverse Decision On River Barrow Blueway.

: 05/04/2019 - 15:28
Author: Róisin Power
river_barrow_in_athy_1_rollingnews.jpg

Kildare County Council are being asked to confirm whether the Blueway from Roberstown to Athy is going ahead.

In April, An Bord Pleanala refused planning permission for the section of the Blueway along the River Barrow.

Labour Councillor Mark Wall has submitted the question, following the decision of An Bord Pleanala to uphold KCC's decision to grant permission, for the next meeting of the Athy Municipal District.

The council granted permission to Waterways Ireland for a path of around 50km between Lowtown, Robertstown and Athy town, which is the first section of the Blueway, last year.

For the section proposed within Co Carlow, the county council there refused permission, a decision which ABP upheld following an appeal by Waterways Ireland.

The planning body refused permission to other sections of the development in Laois, but granted go ahead to sections along the Grand Canal in Kildare and Dublin.

The May meeting of the Athy MD is on May 13th.

Image: Rolling News.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!