An Bord Pleanala Reverse Decision On River Barrow Blueway.

Kildare County Council are being asked to confirm whether the Blueway from Roberstown to Athy is going ahead.

In April, An Bord Pleanala refused planning permission for the section of the Blueway along the River Barrow.

Labour Councillor Mark Wall has submitted the question, following the decision of An Bord Pleanala to uphold KCC's decision to grant permission, for the next meeting of the Athy Municipal District.

The council granted permission to Waterways Ireland for a path of around 50km between Lowtown, Robertstown and Athy town, which is the first section of the Blueway, last year.

For the section proposed within Co Carlow, the county council there refused permission, a decision which ABP upheld following an appeal by Waterways Ireland.

The planning body refused permission to other sections of the development in Laois, but granted go ahead to sections along the Grand Canal in Kildare and Dublin.

The May meeting of the Athy MD is on May 13th.

Image: Rolling News.