Joint Motion Calls On KCC To Progress Plans To Upgrade Sewage Instructure In South Kildare.

Athy Councillors say plans to increase capacity of waster water treatment plants have not progressed.

Six councillors have submitted a joint motion calling on Kildare County Council to intervene push for an increase in capacity of plants in Timolin, Moone, Narraghmore, Kilmeade, Kilberry and Kildangan.

Sewage infrastructure in these villages are currently at capacity, which means no further development, such as house or business, may take place.

Councillors Ivan Keatley, Martin Miley, Brian Dooley, Mark Wall, Aoife Breslin and Thomas Redmond are asking the council to send a representative to the Minor Capital Office to make a case for the remedial and increased capacity work.

The motion will be heard at the May meeting of Athy Municipal District, which takes place on the 13th.