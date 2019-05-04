Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Joint Motion Calls On KCC To Progress Plans To Upgrade Sewage Instructure In South Kildare.

: 05/04/2019 - 15:38
Author: Róisin Power
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Athy Councillors say plans to increase capacity of waster water treatment plants have not progressed.

Six councillors have submitted a joint motion calling on Kildare County Council to intervene push for an increase in capacity of plants in Timolin, Moone, Narraghmore, Kilmeade, Kilberry and Kildangan.

Sewage infrastructure in these villages are currently at capacity, which means no further development, such as house or business, may take place.

Councillors Ivan Keatley, Martin Miley, Brian Dooley, Mark Wall, Aoife Breslin and Thomas Redmond are asking the council to send a representative to the Minor Capital Office to make a case for the remedial and increased capacity work.

The motion will be heard at the May meeting of Athy Municipal District, which takes place on the 13th.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!