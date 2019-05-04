New Traffic Measures In Place On Moyglare Road Says KCC.

Kildare County Council have assured traffic issues on the roadworks in Maynooth have been resloved.

A fault with traffic lights at the roadworks on the Moyglare Road in April prompted a motion from Fianna Fail Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil asking for manned traffic management be put in place. The motion was heard at the May meeting of the Maynooth MD.

The council said that the issue was raised with the contractor and they put two measures in place to prevent it from happening again.

To minimise traffic delays, the length of the system has been reduced and a full time traffic operator is on site to monitor the temporary lights.