Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Missing Baby And Grandfather Located Safe In Dublin.

: 05/04/2019 - 16:04
Author: Róisin Power
garda_lamp_standard_2.jpg

A missing 18 month old baby and her grandfather have been found.

Shania Constantin and 36 year-old Condrut Iosca who were missing from Blanchardstown in Dublin have been located safe and well.

He was last seen driving away from the North Circular Road, Phibsborough in a red van on Thursday.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!