A parade is taking place in Cork City to show solidarity with serving and past members of the Irish Defence Forces.

It's the second 'Respect and Loyalty Parade' in six months and organiser hope to highlight issues around pay and conditions.

Fianna Fáil's Defence Spokesperson Jack Chambers says the numbers serving has fallen below 9-thousand and morale among members is on the floor.

He wants the Defence Minister Paul Kehoe to take immediate action: