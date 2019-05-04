Saturday Sportsbeat

Bus Stop Upgrades Expected To Start Soon On Dublin To Edenderry Route.

: 05/04/2019 - 16:14
Author: Róisin Power
bus_eireann_3.jpg

Work on bus stops along the 120 Bus Éireann route to commence shortly.

The addition of two new stops, including one on the Prosperous Road in Clane, is expected to happen under this work, according to KCC.

The council said that the NTA recently gave funding to Bus Éireann to procure a contractor for the work.

The question was put to Kildare County Council by Independent Councillor Pádraig McEvoy, who said a bus stop on the R403 was "long-desired", at the May meeting of the Maynooth MD.

The council said the delay was due to the procure period Bus Éireann had to undertake.

The work will include an upgrade of each bus stop pole and includes adjacent road markings.

