Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Councillor Proposes Dog Park Be Placed Near K Leisure In Naas.

: 05/04/2019 - 16:29
Author: Róisin Power
dog_labrador.jpg

Kildare County Council are being asked to consider land near K Leisure for a dog park.

Independent Councillor Sorcha O'Neill has asked KCC to consider the land on the Caragh Road for the proposed park.

The question will be put to the council at the May meeting of the Naas Municipal District on May 14th.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!