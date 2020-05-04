The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Publicans Want To Re-Open 6 Weeks Ahead Of Govt's Roadmap.

: 05/04/2020 - 12:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Publicans want to reopen their bars six weeks earlier than scheduled in the government's pandemic plan.

Trade groups have offered up a "radical" plan that would limit the number of people on the premises, ban live music, and make pubs table service only.

They hope to convince public health authorities to let them get back to work under those arrangements from the end of June instead of the 10th of August.

Licenced Vintners Association chief executive Donal O'Keeffe says pub owners want them to be treated the same as cafés and restaurants.
 

Stock image: Shutterstock.
 

