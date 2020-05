Italy and Spain, two of the country's worst affected by Covid-19 have started easing restrictions.

In Italy, parks and public gardens have reopened today and more businesses have resumed trading.

Some firms in Spain are also reopening, and people are being allowed out for the first time in weeks.

There have been almost 29,000 coronavirus deaths in Italy to date, and more than 25,000 in Spain.

