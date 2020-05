The number of Covid-19 patients in the country's hospitals has reached a three week low.

665 are being treated for the disease in 29 facilities around the country, including Naas General.

The HSE's now finalising plans to increase its non-Covid care and treat patients in private hospitals.

It comes amid warnings of a potential surge in hospital waiting lists in the months ahead.

Health Minister Simon Harris says private hospital capacity will be important:

Stock image: Shutterstock