Kildare Gardai Say Fine Weather Means People Are "Lingering" And "Gathering" In Public Spaces.

: 05/04/2020 - 12:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_logo.jpg

Kildare Gardai say this weekend's fine weather has resulted in an "increasing trend of people lingering and gathering in public spaces around Naas".

This includes "green open areas and adjacent to waterways."

Gardai say "You should only leave your home to:

• shop for essential food and household goods
• attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products
• care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits
• exercise outdoors - within 2 kilometres of your home, changing to 5 kilometres from 5 May - only with people from your own household, keeping 2 metres between you and other people

Social distancing is important to help slow the spread of coronavirus. It does this by minimising contact between potentially infected individuals and healthy individuals.

You should:

• keep a space of 2 metres (6.5 feet) between you and other people
• avoid communal sleeping areas
• avoid any crowded places
• not shake hands or make close contact with other people, if possible".

