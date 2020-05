The Green Party is joining formal coalition talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The leaders of the three parties are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss a timetable for negotiations.

The Greens say any final deal would have to be agreed by two thirds of its membership.

The Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin says any new government must have the authority to last five uncertain years amid the pandemic and the looming threat of Brexit.

File image: RollingNews