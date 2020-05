Almost eight in ten dentists say their practice is at real risk of closing due to Covid-19, according to a new survey.

The Irish Detail Association's warning it could lead to huge patient waiting lists once practices eventually reopen.

Routine dentistry isn't currently allowed, however emergency procedures can take place in centres were adequate PPE is available.

The associations Chief Executive Fintan Hourihan says the nations oral health is in danger:

Stock image: Pixabay