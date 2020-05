The Mental Health Commission says staff at mental health facilities need to be tested for Covid-19 more regularly.

The group aren't happy with the level of checks that have currently taken place across the 176 units.

The centres have 3,800 people in them, while 13 residents within the services have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

CEO of the Commission is Caragh's John Farrelly.

He says there needs to be more protection:

Stock image: Pixabay