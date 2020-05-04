Listen: Govt. Pledges €18M To Global Efforts To Deal With Covid 19.

The Taoiseach's announced that the Government's promised €18 million as part of global efforts to defeat the coronavirus.

Heads of state have been joining a live-streamed round-robin to announce their countries' continutions to the Global Vaccine Alliance, GAVI.

Today's announcement brings the total that Ireland has already committed to combat Covid-19 to 78 million euro.

Leo Varadkar says the funding will help immunisation programmes in the third world when a vaccine for the coronavirus is developed.

File image: RollingNews