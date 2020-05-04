Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Govt. Pledges €18M To Global Efforts To Deal With Covid 19.

: 05/04/2020 - 16:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
9632_no_fee_leo_varadkar.jpg

The Taoiseach's announced that the Government's promised €18 million as part of global efforts to defeat the coronavirus.

Heads of state have been joining a live-streamed round-robin to announce their countries' continutions to the Global Vaccine Alliance, GAVI.

Today's announcement brings the total that Ireland has already committed to combat Covid-19 to 78 million euro.

Leo Varadkar says the funding will help immunisation programmes in the third world when a vaccine for the coronavirus is developed.

newstalk1554454.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!